Woman reported missing in Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, MICH — Kalamazoon Public Safety officials are asking for information regarding the location of 28 year-old missing Kalamazoo resident, Valarie Villegas.

She is described as a 5 feet, 6 inches tall and 125 pounds. Villegas is a Latino woman with brown hair and blonde highlights, last seen wearing a Pink shirt with a black sweater tied around the waist

Her loved ones say Villegas was driving from Chicago to Canada.

Her mother says she called from a stranger's phone saying she was at a Circle K with no money, no car and needed help.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, call Kalamazoo County Dispatch at (269)488-8911 or call 911.

