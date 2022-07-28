Woman pulled from burning home

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — We're working to learn more about a woman hospitalized after a house fire in Battle Creek yesterday.

The city tells us calls came in around 10 a.m.— saying the person inside couldn't get out.

When they got there, firefighters found the woman unconscious in her kitchen and rushed her to the hospital.

Unfortunately, her dog did not survive, despite being pulled from the home.

The fire was quickly put out, but caused nearly $53K in damage. Battle Creek Fire Marshal is investigating the cause.

We will update this article once we know more about the woman's condition.

