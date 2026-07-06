Woman killed in Oshtemo Township shooting

OSHTEMO TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide at the Colonial Manor Mobile Home Park in Oshtemo Township.

Deputies were called to the mobile home park around 3:25 p.m. Sunday after receiving reports of two people fighting over a handgun. Shortly after the initial call, dispatchers received several additional reports of shots fired in the area. When deputies arrived, they identified and detained a man believed to have been involved in the altercation.

During the investigation, deputies discovered an unresponsive woman inside a mobile home. Investigators say she had suffered multiple gunshot wounds. Deputies and emergency medical personnel attempted life-saving measures, but the woman died at the scene.

The detained man was later transported to the Kalamazoo County Jail and lodged on several felony charges, including homicide. Authorities have not released the identities of those involved at this time.

The sheriff’s office says the investigation remains active and ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office at 269-383-8748 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100. Tips can also be submitted online at KalamazooSilentObserver.com.

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