Woman injured in Eaton County shooting

EATON COUNTY, Mich. — A woman has been injured following a shooting in Eaton County Wednesday morning.

The Eaton County Sheriff’s Office says she was shot by a man outside a home in the area of Five Point Highway and Canfield Road.

We’re told a child was in the home when the shooting occurred.

After deputies arrived, the woman was taken to a nearby hospital for non-life-threatening injuries sustained in the shooting, according to the sheriff’s office. The child was reportedly brought to safety.

The incident remains under investigation.

