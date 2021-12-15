Watch
Woman injured in Eaton County shooting

file photo
Photo courtesy: from Eaton Co Sheriff’s Office Facebook page 7-29-2016
Eaton County Sheriff's Office
Posted at 5:01 PM, Dec 15, 2021
EATON COUNTY, Mich. — A woman has been injured following a shooting in Eaton County Wednesday morning.

The Eaton County Sheriff’s Office says she was shot by a man outside a home in the area of Five Point Highway and Canfield Road.

We’re told a child was in the home when the shooting occurred.

After deputies arrived, the woman was taken to a nearby hospital for non-life-threatening injuries sustained in the shooting, according to the sheriff’s office. The child was reportedly brought to safety.

The incident remains under investigation.

