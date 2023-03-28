Woman arrested for suspected St. Joseph arson

ST. JOSEPH, Mich. — A woman is in custody after a structure fire in St. Joseph Monday afternoon.

The St. Joseph Public Safety Department (SJPSD) says the fire broke out near Main and Broad streets before 2 p.m.

We’re told the building in which the fire occurred has businesses on the first floor and apartment units on the second floor.

Officers discovered the fire in one of the apartments upstairs, according to public safety officials.

The fire was put out with help from the Benton Harbor Department of Public Safety and fire departments from Benton and Lincoln townships, SJPSD says.

The building reportedly suffered major damage.

Investigations led authorities to a 47-year-old woman, who public safety officials say was arrested on charges of first-degree arson and child endangerment.

The suspect’s arraignment is scheduled to take place Tuesday.

