Woman arrested after allegedly stealing car and abducting 8-month-old child

KALAMAZOO COUNTY, Mich. — A 25-year-old Kalamazoo woman was taken into custody after police say she stole a car with a baby inside.

This all started around 10:45 a.m. Tuesday.

According to the Portage Public Safety Department, officers were called to the 7000 block of Green Forest Drive for a report that a vehicle had been stolen with an 8-month-old child inside.

By about 11:45 a.m., officers spotted the vehicle parked in a driveway about 2.6 miles away in the 600 block of Oak Street.

The child was still in the car, and the suspect was located a few minutes later at a nearby motel, where she was arrested.

The child was evaluated on scene and appeared to be unharmed.

Investigators learned the suspect stayed in a home along Green Forest Drive the night before while visiting with a third party, but it's unclear exactly what time she left.

Her motivation for removing the child from the home is still under investigation.

The suspect is being held at the Kalamazoo County Jail pending review by the Prosecutor's Office.

Portage Public Safety credits the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety, the Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office, Michigan State Police, Kalamazoo County Dispatch Authority and Life EMS for their swift and coordinated efforts in reaching this outcome.

Anyone with information is being asked to call Portage Public Safety at 269-329-4567 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.

