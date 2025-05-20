Wolverine Worldwide expands, bringing Jobs to Rockford

ROCKFORD, Mich. — Wolverine Worldwide, which has called Rockford home since 1883, unveiled a major investment Tuesday with the renovation of a former factory into new headquarters for two of its most popular brands.

The company officially opened "The Factory" at its global headquarters, which will house Merrell and Saucony Shoes. The project is expected to create up to 100 jobs paying at least $26.44 per hour.

"This space was originally built in 1963. It was a factory where we made shoes," said Chris Hufnagel, President and CEO of Wolverine Worldwide.

The Michigan Economic Development Corporation awarded the company a $1 million grant to help fund the $9 million renovation.

"The company had some tough times a couple of years ago, and we've worked really hard to stabilize and turn around the organization. Our business results are much improved, and we're hiring again, and we're opening new spaces," Hufnagel said.

Bringing the brands to Rockford was a strategic decision for the company.

"The notion of bringing all of our brands under one roof in renovating this facility and creating an amazing place to work for our teams is both tremendously important to the future of the company and tremendously important to our team," Hufnagel added.

Brad Garmon, MEDC Director of Outdoor Recreation, highlighted the economic benefits of the expansion.

"This is a return on investment for the state of Michigan, because these are people who are going to find a home here. They want to attract them here, and they invest, buy houses, send their kids to schools, and grow. So this is a strategy that we're going to help this company and partner with them, and that's what Michigan is trying to do, so that they can grow and succeed here, and the people that they hire and employ can be part of Michigan's community."

Rockford Mayor Tammy Bergstrom expressed delight in the company's continued commitment to the city.

"We think of ourselves as a small town, a small city. So, to have a world-recognized brand located right here is really important to us and a source of pride for the community," she said.

Founded 142 years ago in Rockford, Wolverine's latest renovation demonstrates its ongoing investment in the area.

"We have to create an amazing place to work for our team, so our brands can build amazing products, tell amazing stories, and drive the business, and ultimately, our company can thrive. So, for me, it was important to build a world-class facility, and the fact that it's here on the banks of the Rogue River as part of West Michigan is tremendously rewarding," said Hufnagel.

Hufnagel indicated that as the company continues to grow, there may be a need to add another building to the headquarters to house more of their brands.

