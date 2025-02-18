CASCADE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — As winter's grip tightens on Michigan, many residents are seeking warmer destinations to escape the cold.

At Gerald R. Ford International Airport, travelers like Lawrence and Komadiko are heading to Tampa for a brief respite from the freezing temperatures.

Jim Sutton

"I don't like it. That's why we are leaving," Lawrence said.

Komadiko added, "After you been in that sun like that, who would want to come back to negative one?"

For some, the decision to travel is spontaneous. Chloe Mitchell booked an impromptu trip to Hawaii, citing seasonal depression as her motivation.

"We were there for seven days, and it was magical. The whales are migrating. So you can, like, hear the whales when you're just on the beach and you dip your head in the water," Mitchell said.

Jim Sutton

John Lovell, owner of Breton Travel, notes that this is a popular time for travel bookings.

"Right after New Year's, when people are staring at three months of winter, we get very busy because people want to have something to look forward to, and especially something warm," Lovell explained.

Jim Sutton

He added that many families are opting for international destinations such as Mexico, Jamaica and the Dominican Republic, or taking Caribbean cruises.

For those preferring to stay closer to home, Lovell suggests drive-to destinations like Nashville, Chicago, Detroit and Toronto.

Mitchell believes her recent trip will help her cope with the remainder of winter. "It was lovely escaping the cold. I think it's going to help me get through the rest of the winter. Whereas if I didn't have the escape, I would still be pale and very depressed," she said.

Breton Travel advises that while it's not too late to book a spring break trip, popular destinations may sell out soon.

Winter travel destinations offer escape from the cold

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube