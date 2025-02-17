KENT COUNTY, Mich. — Michael Wald, owner of Rapid Oil and Lube, advises against washing cars in subzero temperatures, as it creates more ice. They are seeing a lot of people dealing with frozen vehicle locks, making it nearly impossible to get in and get on with the day.

He also warns against using windshield wipers to constantly sweep off large chunks of ice and snow, as they're made of rubber and can break easily.

Thinking about warming your car up in the driveway before heading out?

Leaving your keys in a running vehicle may invalidate your car insurance, according to insurance experts with MoneySuperMarket.

Danielle Musto, marketing director at Cannonsburg Ski Area, encourages embracing winter fun.

Even in frigid temperatures, the slopes are usually good for a fun afternoon.

“If it were ever extremely dangerous, where we're really icy, we would always advertise that, but for the most part, if people dress appropriately … it's great to be out here,” Musto explained Monday.

Winter Safety Reminders: Stay Safe on the Roads and Slopes

She advises dressing appropriately and checking slope conditions before you head out.

And Dr. John David Bisognano, interim chief of Cardiology at the University of Michigan, warns against overexertion while shoveling snow, as it stresses the cardiovascular system.

Safety Tips:



Assess your physical activity level before shoveling. Start slow and listen to your body. Watch for abrupt chest pressure or shortness of breath. Dress warmly and stay hydrated.

