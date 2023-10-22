Winnie the Pooh and Darkwing Duck voice actor Jim Cummings will be a guest at Motor City Comic Con

NOVI, Mich. — The voice of Winnie the Pooh, Darkwing Duck, the Tasmanian Devil, and many other cartoon characters is coming to Michigan. Motor City Comic Con has announced that voice actor Jim Cummings will be a guest at the upcoming event, which will be held November 10-12 at the Suburban Collection Showplace.

Cummings will be at Motor City Comic Con on all three days. A photo op with him will be available for $75. A selfie will also be available for $75. Autographs will be available for $75. Fans can also purchase an autograph and selfie combo for $125. A video will also be available for $100.

Cummings began voicing Winnie the Pooh in the television series The New Adventures of Winnie the Pooh, which ran from 1988-1991. During the production of the series, he also began to voice Tigger, who had previously been voiced by Paul Winchell. Cummings later voiced both characters in the films The Tigger Movie (2000), Piglet’s Big Movie (2003), Pooh’s Heffalump Movie (2005) and Winnie the Pooh (2011). He also voiced Pooh and Tigger in the 2018 live action film Christopher Robin, which starred Ewan McGregor and Hayley Atwell.

One of Cummings' other well-known roles is Darkwing Duck. The Darkwing Duck TV series originally ran from 1991-1992. The series follows Drake Mallard, who fights crime in St. Canard as the superhero. In the series, Darkwing Duck works alongside Launchpad McQuack (Terry McGovern), who also appeared in Disney’s DuckTales. Darkwing also receives help from his adopted daughter Gosalyn Mallard (Christine Cavanaugh). Cummings later reprised the role of Darkwing Duck in the 2017-2021 DuckTales reboot.

Cummings is also the voice of Pete in the Mickey Mouse franchise. He began voicing the character in the TV series Goof Troop. In the series, Pete lives next door to Goofy (Bill Farmer), and is constantly annoyed by his neighbor. Pete has a wife named Peg (April Winchell), a daughter named Pistol (Nancy Cartwright), and a son named PJ (Rob Paulsen), who is best friends with Goofy’s son Max (Dana Hill). Goof Troop was followed by the 1995 film A Goofy Movie, where Cummings reprised the role. He also voiced the character in the 2000 direct-to-video film An Extremely Goofy Movie. Cummings also voiced Pete in House of Mouse, Mickey Mouse Clubhouse, and the 2013-2019 Mickey Mouse TV series.

His other work in Disney animated television series includes voicing Monterey Jack and Fat Cat in Chip ‘n Dale: Rescue Rangers, Don Karnage and Louie in TaleSpin, and Bonkers and Detective Lucky Piquel in Bonkers.

Cummings has also voiced several characters in Disney’s animated feature films. In 1992’s Aladdin, he voiced Razoul, the Captain of the Royal Guard of Agrabah, who is constantly trying to arrest Aladdin (Scott Weinger). He later voiced the character in two direct-to-video sequels, as well as the Aladdin TV series. In 1994’s The Lion King, Cummings voiced Ed, one of three hyenas who work for the villain Scar (Jeremy Irons). Cummings also performed as Scar in parts of the song “Be Prepared,” after Irons experienced vocal issues. In 2009’s The Princess and the Frog, he voiced Ray, a firefly who tries to help Tiana (Anika Noni Rose) and Prince Naveen (Bruno Campos) become human again after they were turned into frogs.

Cummings began voicing the Looney Tunes character the Tasmanian Devil in the animated series Taz-Mania, which originally aired on Fox Kids from 1991-1995. The series follows Taz, who lives with his parents Hugh (Maurice LaMarche) and Jean (Miriam Flynn), his sister Molly (Kellie Martin), and his brother Jake (Debi Derryberry) in Tazmania. In the series, Taz works at Hotel Tazmania under the supervision of Bushwhacker Bob (also voiced by Cummings). Cummings also voiced Taz in the television series The Looney Tunes Show and New Looney Tunes, as well as the direct-to-video films Tweety’s High-Flying Adventure (2000) and Bah, Humduck! A Looney Tunes Christmas.

Cummings’ other work includes voicing Cat in the animated series CatDog, which ran on Nickelodeon from 1998-2005. In the series, Cat shares the same body with his brother Dog, who is voiced by Tom Kenny. The two share a house with a mouse named Winslow Oddfellow (Carlos Alazraqui). Cummings also voiced the villain Dr. Robotnik in the animated series Sonic the Hedgehog, which originally aired on ABC from 1993-1994.

Cummings will be at Motor City Comic Con November 10-12. Tickets can be purchased on the event’s website.

