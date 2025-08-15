Wife charged in husband's shooting death in Oceana County

FERRY TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A woman now faces murder charges in the shooting death of her husband earlier this week in Oceana County.

Shale Campos was arraigned Friday on a charge of open murder. She is accused of killing her husband, Jason Campos, at their home on East Buchanan Road in the morning of August 14, according to the Oceana County Sheriff's Office.

Shale Campos is being held without bail pending her legal hearings. She is set to return to court in early September.

