Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Whitmer to propose $1 billion boost to transportation budget

items.[0].image.alt
Paul Sancya/AP
FILE - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer speaks during a news conference in Lansing, Mich., Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022. Whitmer will propose spending $2.3 billion over four years to recruit and retain teachers and other school staff, enticing them with annual $2,000 bonuses that would grow to $4,000 by 2025. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Michigan Budget-Teacher Bonuses
Posted at 12:05 PM, Feb 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-07 12:05:15-05

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will propose a $1 billion, or nearly 20%, boost to Michigan’s transportation budget to repair roads and increase other spending.

The $6.3 billion plan she will present to lawmakers Wednesday includes new road and bridge funding from the federal infrastructure law.

Three-quarters would go to state roads and bridges and one-quarter to local roads and bridges.

Whitmer’s proposal includes a call for augmenting the transportation budget with general funds.

It also factors in a nearly 1-cent-per-gallon fuel tax hike that took effect last month under a 2015 law.

Whitmer says Michigan has made “huge progress” fixing roads, “but there’s still so much more to do.”

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Morning-News-local_promo_480x630 v2.png

Morning News