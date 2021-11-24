Whitmer, DeWine place bet on outcome of Michigan vs. Ohio State game

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer and Ohio Governor Mike DeWine are raising the stakes when it comes to this weekend’s football game between the University of Michigan and Ohio State University.

The two governors took to Twitter Wednesday to place a “friendly wager” on the outcome of the game.

Hey, @GovMikeDeWine! I hear there’s a pretty good football game in town this weekend. 🤔 What do you say we 〽️ake a friendly wager? 👀 — Governor Gretchen Whitmer (@GovWhitmer) November 24, 2021

Whitmer proposed making the wager, and DeWine was quick to respond.

Governor DeWine bet a variety of local snacks that Ohio State would win the big rivalry game.

Ok, @GovWhitmer, you’re on. Fran & I are so confident in an @OhioStateFB win that we’ll bet you:

🍽 Crea❌ puffs fro❌ @SchmidtsCbus

🍨 Black raspberry chip ice crea❌ fro❌ @Graeters

🥨 Chocolate covered pretzels fro❌ @MalleysCHOC

🍬 Buckeye candies fro❌ @MarshasBuckeyes https://t.co/p7yDDDHq04 — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) November 24, 2021

Whitmer offered a gift package of Michigan’s “famous cherry treats” from Cherry Republic in return.

I’ll take that bet and offer a gift package of our state’s fa〽️ous cherry treats from @CherryRepublic in return. 🍒 Looking forward to trying so〽️e delicious Ohio snacks. Go Blue! 💙 https://t.co/l4oSpaJUPv — Governor Gretchen Whitmer (@GovWhitmer) November 24, 2021

“Looking forward to trying some delicious Ohio snacks. Go Blue!” Whitmer tweeted.

Whitmer declared Saturday as “M” Day in Michigan ahead of the big game.

The two teams will face off Saturday at noon. Governor Whitmer is mom to two Wolverines.

“The best thing about having two phenomenal football teams in Michigan is that it gives us two opportunities to beat that team down south,” said Governor Gretchen Whitmer in a press release. “Whether you’re a Spartan or a Wolverine, our houses are united this weekend as we take on the Buckeyes. With everything on the line for a trip to the Big Ten Championship game, I can’t wait to cheer on the Wolverines. Go Blue, Beat Ohio!”