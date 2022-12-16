Whitmer awards West Michigan organizations grants to build new homes

LANSING, Mich. — Governor Gretchen Whitmer awarded grants to several West Michigan organizations to help increase the supply of housing units in the state.

Whitmer announced eight organizations will receive grants to build 76 new homes and build or upgrade 69 rentals.

The grants are part of the Missing Middle program. The program uses allocated under the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 to provide funding to developers investing in, constructing, or substantially rehabbing properties.

Here’s a look at the West Michigan organizations being awarded grants:

Dwelling Place of Grand Rapids will receive $2,520,000 to build 42 homes

Lakeshore Habitat for Humanity in Holland will receive $540,000 to build 9 homes

Lakeshore Habitat for Humanity in Hudsonville will get $180,000 to build 3 homes

Big Rapids Housing will get $362,000 to build 5 homes

To qualify for the grants, awardees had to have tax-exempt nonprofit status and have a proven track record of doing business in Michigan.

“Expanding affordable housing is critical to helping Michigan families put down roots in their communities,” said Governor Whitmer. “That’s why I set a goal for Michigan to create or preserve 75,000 housing units over the next four years. Today’s announcement will get us closer to that goal by investing in affordable housing across the state. I am committed to growing Michigan’s economy, lowering costs for families, and building a state where everyone can thrive.”

Some organizations in Emmet, Benzie and Genesee counties were also awarded grants.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube