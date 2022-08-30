Whitehall's Tony Sigmon named Detroit Lions Coach of the Week

Tony Sigmon named Detroit Lions coach of the week

Whitehall head football coach Tony Sigmon has been named the Detroit Lions Coach of the Week for week one of the high school football season.

Sigmon led the Vikings to a 54-26 win over Unity Christian last Thursday night at Jenison High School.

Sigmon is in his tenth season as head coach at Whitehall compiling a 54-37 (.593) record which includes playoff berths in seven of nine seasons.

The Vikings have won two district championships (2014, 2020) and last season won the West Michigan Conference title.

