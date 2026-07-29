Whitehall Scout leader sentenced for recording girls with hidden cameras

WHITEHALL, Mich. — A former Scout leader from Whitehall has been sentenced to more than 17 years in prison for sexually exploiting minors.

Investigators say Robert Alan Mark, 59, used hidden cameras to record minor girls undressing and using the bathroom over the course of a decade.

Mark served as a leader in Boy Scouts, now known as Scouting America. When Scouting America began admitting female members, he also served as a troop leader for female Scouts.

Scouts and their parents reported that he hosted pool parties at his home and encouraged girls to use his bathroom to shower and change.

Investigators found that over 10 years, Mark used hidden cameras to record minor females undressed, showering and using the bathroom.

Recovered videos and images showed he recorded at least eight girls, all under the age of 18. Hidden cameras were found in his bathroom, a bedroom in his home and a tent.

When released from the Bureau of Prisons, Mark will serve seven years on supervised release and will be required to register as a sex offender.

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