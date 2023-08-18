Whirlpool holds ribbon-cutting for expanded St. Joseph Technology Center

ST. JOSEPH, Mich. — Whirlpool held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Friday for its update technology center in St. Joseph.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Rep. Bill Huizenga were in attendance.

Whirlpool first announced plans to replace and expand the St. Joseph Technology Center in 2021, according to the Michigan Executive Office of the Governor. The project is supported by the Michigan Strategic Fund.

“This $60 million investment by Whirlpool builds on the company’s longstanding commitment to Southwest Michigan,” says Governor Whitmer. “This transformative project will help Whirlpool attract top talent, put more people on paths to good-paying, high-skill jobs, and continue our mission to help anyone ‘make it’ in Michigan.”

Michigan Executive Office of the Governor

The company says Friday’s unveiling marks the first of a three-phase approach in creating a new 153,000-square-foot state-of-the-art facility.

We’re told the building has the capacity to employ 500 full-time designers, engineers, technicians and other related positions.

“In 1911, the first electric washing machines were built here in St. Joseph, Michigan, and we continue to grow that legacy with the investment in this new, state-of-the-art technology center,” says Whirlpool CEO Marc Bitzer. “We are committed to this community, and to improving life at home for families around the world. This new technology hub helps enable both of these promises by creating a new space where future innovation will come to life.”

Whirlpool says the next phase — which entails updating the rest of the façade and adding parking spaces — will begin in 2024.

