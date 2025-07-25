What's next?: Hudsonville approves Master Plan

(WXMI) — The City of Hudsonville approved its new master plan in mid-July, pending some minor changes. Thomas Cook sat down with the Planning Commission Chair to discuss how those changes will be implemented over the next decade.

Hudsonville's 138-page master plan was approved on July 16 at the city's monthly Planning Commission meeting. The plan revolves around four key pillars: distinctive, liveable, vibrant, and connected.

"I'm looking forward to the development of this city center and Harvey Street. I'm excited about the new restaurants that will be going into the building that's still under construction and even over at Terra Station," Hudsonville Planning Commission Chair Jules Schmuker said.

The biggest concern voiced by residents is pedestrian safety along Chicago Drive. During public comment meetings, residents expressed worries about crossing the busy roadway safely.

The board acknowledged and agreed with those comments. The question now is how they will address these concerns.

"Well, not only Chicago Drive, but also 32nd Avenue. There are a lot of crossings that we'd like to improve the safety of. We'd love for everyone to know that we are doing our best to get through many hurdles that we face," Schmuker said.

There have been ideas to create a walkway both over and under Chicago Drive, but the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) controls the roadway.

"It is frustrating to have to wait so long to worry about someone getting hurt to make it finally happen. That's a concern," Schmuker said.

With the goal of growing the city, there is also a mission to not change what Hudsonville stands for.

"Hudsonville has roots in agriculture, family values, and faith, and we hope not to lose those things as we grow. That does take planning, and it takes intention. We hope to be able to welcome all to come to this great city," Schmuker said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

