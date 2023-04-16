What's happening in West Michigan on Sunday

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — It may be the end of the weekend but there's still a lot going on across West Michigan today.

Cannonsburg Ski Resort is hosting the first ever Canicross event, a 5k trail race for dogs. The event features three different divisions for dogs to race with their owners.

There will be pup cups, a photo booth and more. The fun kicks off today at 10 a.m.

Grand Valley State University is hosting its 22nd Annual Pow Wow. Attendees can celebrate and learn about the culture of Native Americans.

The event takes place at the GVSU Fieldhouse at noon today. It's free to attend.

It's the last day of Comic Con's Spring Fling in Kalamazoo. You can meet some of the people behind the characters you know and love.

It's happening from 10-5 p.m. at the Kalamazoo Expo Event Center. Tickets range from $5-$22.

Tonight is your last chance to see Comedian Chelsea Handler perform at the Kalamazoo State Theater.

The fun starts at 7 p.m. and doors open at 6 p.m. Tickets can be purchased online.

It's the last day of the regular season for the K-Wings. They'll be facing the Indy Fuel at 3 p.m. today.

Tickets can be purchased online.

