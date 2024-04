GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Did your eyes hurt after viewing Monday's solar eclipse? We spoke with an expert on what you should know.

Watch our live interview with optometrist Dr. Carl Stites in the video player below:

What to know if the solar eclipse damaged your eyes

READ MORE: What did the animals at the John Ball Zoo do during the eclipse?

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube