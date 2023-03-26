What to do in West Michigan on Sunday

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The weekend is winding down but there's still a lot to do before the week begins.

Bear Creek Farm in Marshall is hosting a Cheese Making Class from 1-5 p.m. Attendees can make homemade cheese from milk and see the process from start to finish.

The event is free but a small fee will apply if you want to take your finished product home.

It's the last day of the Cottage and Lakefront Living Show. The perfect event for anyone looking to buy or rent a property this summer.

You can shop and compare designers, lakefront builders and more. The show is happening at DeVos Place from 11-5pm. Tickets are $12 for adults and free for kids 5 and under.

It's also the last day of Monster Jam. You can get up close to big trucks, get autographs and meet drivers and other crew members.

Monster Jam takes place at Van Andel Arena at 6:30 p.m. Sunday. Tickets can be purchased online.

The West Michigan Symphony Children's Choir is hosting their annual joint concert. Titled Celebrating Glorious Music, it highlights the musicians and singers.

The performance will be at the Frauenthal Center in Muskegon at 6 p.m. Ticket prices range from $8-13 and can be purchased online.