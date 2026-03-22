Western Michigan University names new men's basketball head coach

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Western Michigan University has hired Kahil Fennell away from Texas–Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) to take over its men’s basketball program, Athletic Director Dan Bartholomae announced Saturday.

Fennell will be formally introduced as the 16th head coach in Bronco history Monday, March 23, at 5:30 p.m. at the construction site of the Kalamazoo Event Center.

Fennell inherits a WMU team coming off its eighth straight losing season — including a 10-21 record this year — and tied for last in the Mid-American Conference. Former head coach Dwayne Stephens was dismissed two weeks ago after four seasons.

Bartholomae said the search focused on finding a leader with proven Division I success who could also make strong community connections during what he called “the most transformative event in the history of our athletics program.”

“There is no question that Western Michigan University and the entire Southwest Michigan community has found that leader in Kahil,” Bartholomae said. “His track record of recruiting, developing and connecting with student-athletes stood out, and his vision and leadership acumen was unmatched.”

Fennell was 35-29 in two seasons at UTRGV. Before his arrival, the Vaqueros had just six wins. In his first season, they went 16-14. This year, UTRGV finished 19-14 and placed third in the Southland Conference — a turnaround that earned Fennell recognition as a finalist for the Ben Jobe National Coach of the Year Award.

Prior to UTRGV, Fennell coached at Louisville and BYU. At BYU, he helped guide the Cougars through their inaugural Big 12 season, finishing fifth in the standings after preseason polls predicted last place, earning a No. 6 seed in the NCAA Tournament.

Fennell is known for his player development, defensive intensity, and emphasis on academics and community involvement. Before coaching, he spent a decade in the medical device sales industry, honing leadership and organizational skills that translated to his success on the court.

A native of California, Fennell played at Penn State New Kensington and the University of Redlands, serving as captain his senior year. His wife, Sarah, played basketball at the University of Dayton. The couple has two sons, Ezra (12) and Koa (11).

Monday's press conference is open to the public. Gates open at 5:00 p.m. Parking will be available at the Radisson Plaza Hotel Parking Deck. Due to the active construction site, attendees should wear appropriate footwear.

Fans are invited to continue the celebration afterward at Burdick’s inside the Radisson for a reception and the Bronco Coaches Show, officially welcoming Coach Fennell and his family to Kalamazoo.

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