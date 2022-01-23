West Ottawa basketball coach collapses on court, many jump into action to save his life

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — There was an intense moment at a local high school basketball game Friday.

West Ottawa High School girls varsity basketball coach Paul Chapman fainted right during the national anthem.

The Caledonia trainer used a defibrillator fearing the worse might have happened.

"I started feeling lightheaded my vision was getting a little tunnel older or kind of darkened a little bit," Chapman told FOX17.

West Ottawa Varsity girls basketball team is on a hot streak and was ready to play their latest game against Caledonia.

"We're off to the best start in school history that we're 10 and 0 right now," Chapman said.

Their coach wasn't nervous about his girl's game.

He says all of a sudden, things took a wrong turn.

"So I kind of bent over the chair, and I don't remember too much after that, I guess I went down and passed out fainted.

The Caledonia trainer quickly jumped into action. She got the AED and put it right on Champman's chest.

The machine quickly detected no problems with his heart.

"My heart was good the whole time. So I'm assuming my blood pressure was low when I fainted," Chapman said.

He says someone from the stands then stuck an EpiPen into his leg.

"Thank you for the people that helped out and stepped in. Kind of sorry that the game got canceled," he said.

Chapman went to a nearby hospital. He says doctors believe he might have had an allergic reaction.

He plans to follow up on a diagnosis because he didn't know of any allergies until now.

"Probably have to go to some type of specials to see if there's what particular allergen it is," Chapman said

Chapman says they plan to make up that game. A date has not been set yet.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube