West Nile Virus detected in Kalamazoo County

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Kalamazoo County Health & Community Services Department's Environmental Health Division confirmed the first positive detection of West Nile Virus of the season.

The virus was detected in a mosquito pool — a group of mosquitoes typically of the same species collected for testing — that was sampled as part of the County's routine seasonal mosquito surveillance.

West Nile Virus often goes undetected in humans, but it does pose potentially serious risks to anyone who acquires it, especially those who are 60 years of age or older.

As of August 1, the state has not identified any human cases of the virus. One animal has tested positive for West Nile Virus this season.

The state's dashboard shows 44 mosquito pools have tested positive for arbovirus activity this season — 31 of which tested positive for West Nile virus.

To reduce the risk of mosquito bites and prevent illness, residents are encouraged to take the following steps:



Use Insect Repellents: Apply Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)-registered insect repellents containing DEET, Picaridin, IR3535, oil of lemon eucalyptus, para-menthane-diol, and 2-undecanone. Read labels before applying.

Wear Protective Clothing: Wear loose-fitting, long-sleeved shirts, long pants, and socks treated with 0.5% permethrin to minimize skin exposure to mosquitoes.

Limit Outdoor Time During Peak Mosquito Hours: Mosquitoes are most active between dusk and dawn.

Eliminate Standing Water: Drain and rid areas that hold water, such as plant pots, tires, clogged gutters, and bird baths. Standing water can serve as a breeding ground for mosquitoes.

Screen Windows and Doors: Ensure windows and doors are equipped with screens to prevent mosquitoes from entering indoor spaces.

For more information about mosquito-borne diseases like West Nile Virus, visit michigan.gov/emergingdiseases.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube