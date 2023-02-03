West Michigan woman wins new car after donating full gallon of blood

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A West Michigan woman is driving a brand-new vehicle Friday evening after winning Versiti Blood's Drive to Save Lives sweepstakes.

Jennifer Jeffrey received a call she certainly wasn't expecting in early January.

"I was pretty shocked," she told FOX 17 on Friday.

"There's so many scam calls out these days that, you know, I wasn't sure what to expect."

It was the folks at Versiti Blood Center of Michigan calling to tell her that she had won a Chevy Equinox — a 'thank you' for her commitment to donating blood.

“My dad was diagnosed with AML, which is acute myeloid leukemia," Jeffrey said.

"He ended up passing away; he lost his battle to it February 5th of 2016. … So, ever since then, just seeing all the platelets and all the blood that was used during his chemo processes ... it just kind of made my sisters and I want to donate blood as much as we can.”

She has donated ten times, giving a full gallon of her blood.

"And happens to have what we call 'liquid gold' blood," said Dawn Kaiser, area VP for Versiti.

Jeffrey has O-negative blood.

According to the Red Cross, "O negative is the most common blood type used for transfusions when the blood type is unknown. This is why it is used most often in cases of trauma, emergency, surgery and any situation where blood type is unknown."

The process of donating blood with Versiti is easy and straightforward.

**You can begin the process of donating by CLICKING HERE.**

