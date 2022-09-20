Watch Now
NewsLocal News

WEST MICHIGAN WEATHER: Cameras on the clouds

With storms rolling through West Michigan on Tuesday, FOX 17 viewers had their cameras ready to go.

Dog Looking at Cloud, Spencer Twp, David Howell.jpg Spencer TownshipPhoto by: David Howell 308073436_1140612043522423_5654253094428703580_n.jpg Grand RapidsPhoto by: Renee Warfield Lightening, Muskegon, Brad Barrett 2.jpg MuskegonPhoto by: Brad Barrett 307777460_357852129803994_2150551667255150741_n.jpg Grand RapidsPhoto by: Renee Warfield lightning 1.jpg Grand RapidsPhoto by: FOX 17 Clouds, Knapps Crossing GR, Shauna Robert.jpg Knapps Crossing, Grand RapidsPhoto by: Shauna Robert Image (12).jpeg Lake Macatawa, HollandPhoto by: Kenney DeGroot Image (11).jpeg Lake Macatawa, HollandPhoto by: Kenny DeGroot Lightning, Grandville Area, Brett Christiansen.jpg Grandville/WyomingPhoto by: Brett Christiansen Clouds, Rockford, Luke Irwin.jpg RockfordPhoto by: Luke Irwin Lightening, Muskegon, Brad Barrett .jpg MuskegonPhoto by: Brad Barrett Clouds, NW Grand Rapids, April Beresford.jpg Grand RapidsPhoto by: April Beresford Clouds, Duck Lake State Park, Diane DeBruyn 2.jpg Duck Lake State Park, WhitehallPhoto by: Diane DeBruyn Clouds, Duck Lake State Park, Diane DeBruyn.jpg Duck Lake State Park, WhitehallPhoto by: Diane DeBruyn lightning 2.jpg Grand RapidsPhoto by: FOX 17

WEST MICHIGAN WEATHER: Cameras on the clouds

close-gallery
  • Dog Looking at Cloud, Spencer Twp, David Howell.jpg
  • 308073436_1140612043522423_5654253094428703580_n.jpg
  • Lightening, Muskegon, Brad Barrett 2.jpg
  • 307777460_357852129803994_2150551667255150741_n.jpg
  • lightning 1.jpg
  • Clouds, Knapps Crossing GR, Shauna Robert.jpg
  • Image (12).jpeg
  • Image (11).jpeg
  • Lightning, Grandville Area, Brett Christiansen.jpg
  • Clouds, Rockford, Luke Irwin.jpg
  • Lightening, Muskegon, Brad Barrett .jpg
  • Clouds, NW Grand Rapids, April Beresford.jpg
  • Clouds, Duck Lake State Park, Diane DeBruyn 2.jpg
  • Clouds, Duck Lake State Park, Diane DeBruyn.jpg
  • lightning 2.jpg

Share

Spencer TownshipDavid Howell
Grand RapidsRenee Warfield
MuskegonBrad Barrett
Grand RapidsRenee Warfield
Grand RapidsFOX 17
Knapps Crossing, Grand RapidsShauna Robert
Lake Macatawa, HollandKenney DeGroot
Lake Macatawa, HollandKenny DeGroot
Grandville/WyomingBrett Christiansen
RockfordLuke Irwin
MuskegonBrad Barrett
Grand RapidsApril Beresford
Duck Lake State Park, WhitehallDiane DeBruyn
Duck Lake State Park, WhitehallDiane DeBruyn
Grand RapidsFOX 17
Prev
1 / Ad
Next
Prev
1 / Ad
Next