WEST MICHIGAN — An extreme heat warning is in effect for West Michigan beginning Monday afternoon and lasting through the week, with temperatures expected to reach the low to mid 90s.

WATCH: West Michigan under extreme heat warning ahead of Fourth of July

West Michigan under extreme heat warning ahead of Fourth of July

The warning comes as the nation prepares to celebrate its 250th birthday this Independence Day.

The National Weather Service recommends the following to stay safe during stretches of extreme heat:



Slow down, stay hydrated, and spend time in air conditioning.

Minimize direct exposure to the sun as much as possible, which means dressing for the heat. Wear lightweight, loose-fitting, light-colored clothing to reflect heat and sunlight and avoid sunburn.

Eat light, easy-to-digest foods and drink plenty of water and both non-alcoholic and decaffeinated fluids.

Seek out air-conditioned environments. A cool bath or shower and daily use of SPF are also recommended.

National Weather Service

Health experts are reminding people to watch for signs of heat exhaustion and heat stroke during these extreme temperatures.

Heat exhaustion happens when the body loses water from heavy sweating. Symptoms include dizziness, thirst, nausea, and weakness. If those symptoms occur, rest in a cool place and drink water.

Heat stroke happens when the body's temperature regulation fails. Symptoms often include confusion, dizziness, and loss of consciousness.

If someone becomes confused or passes out, call 911 immediately.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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