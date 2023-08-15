West Michigan Tourist Association shares exciting August events

Unity Christian Music Festival; Muskegon

August 12 is the last day to take in this family-fun music event held at Muskegon’s Heritage Landing beginning at 1:00 p.m. With over 50,000 attendees, it is the largest Christian music festival in the country and a focus on positive messaging and positive role models makes this a festival for everyone! This year's inspirational headliners are; for King & Country, Colton Dixon, Casting Crowns, and We the Kingdom. Speaking of everyone, Country Dairy is one of the many food booths and with every flavor under the sun there will be lots of yummy flavors to choose from. Other options include the Meijer family affordable food tent and a variety of delicious food trucks.

Air Zoo After Dark: Adult Space Camp

Blast off on August 12 at 6:00 p.m. and experience an adults-only (21+) space camp at the Air Zoo in Kalamazoo! Explore a world-renowned, Smithsonian-affiliated museum that is like no other. The zoo is partnering with Jack FM for this extraordinary summer event. Go all out exploring and have fun with the scavenger hunt, build some paper rockets or engage in creating other space-themed crafts. You can also hop in a full motion flight simulator and take a cosmic adventure gazing at the galaxy in the STARlab. There is more ... Just like any memorable camp, there are cosmic spirits, music, dancing, and yummy snacks too. Tickets are $ 45.00 and a special swag bag full of out-of-this-world goodies for the first 300 ticket buyers.

Burning Foot Beer Festival; Muskegon

Bask in the essence of summer while hangin’ on Michigan’s beautiful lakeshore on Saturday, August 26 at the Burning Foot Beer Festival. Celebrate friends on the beach, barefeet and sand in your toes. Sip great beer, view interesting art and listen to incredible music Feel free to explore a little beach camping at Pere Marquette Park or stay in a hotel if you like, but the highlight of this much anticipated event is the vast array of over 100 local craft beers and killer music, beginning at 3:00 p.m.. Headlining this year are Julian Marley, Tropidelic and Caliko. You don't want to miss the annual Flaming Hop Tower illuminating the festive night sky as you cheers to the perfect way to end the summer.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube