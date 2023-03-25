West Michigan Tourist Association on Spring Fun

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Spring is here and if you're looking to get outdoors and have some fun, the West Michigan Tourist Association may have some events for you.

The Critter Barn in Zeeland is hosting their Spring Fling event from April 3-8. You'll be able to see chicks, bunnies, ducklings and more. It's fun for the whole family and tickets.

Tickets will cost $6 per person.

The Art of Cookery in Whitehall is hosting cooking classes throughout April. You'll be able to make a number of dishes like pasta, chicken, pastries andf more.

A list of classes can be found online.

The Maple Row Sugarhouse is ringing in spring with the Michigan Maple Festival. It's happening in Jones which is near Three Rivers this weekend.

You can enjoy sugarhouse tours, a petting zoo and more.