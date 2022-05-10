Watch
West Michigan student to have artwork displayed at U.S. Capitol

Congressman Bill Huizenga's Office
2022 Congressional Art Competition Winner
Posted at 5:01 PM, May 10, 2022
WASHINGTON, D.C. — Biruk Kwantes, a student at Zeeland East High School, won the 2022 Congressional Art Competition.

The prize? Kwantes’ piece “Roll of the Dice” will be on display at the U.S. Capitol.

Congressman Bill Huizenga made the announcement Tuesday.

Kwantes created this artwork using colored pencils.

“Congratulations to Biruk on creating a wonderful work of art. ‘Roll of the Dice’ highlights Biruk’s skill and will definitely be a must see while on display at the U.S. Capitol,” said Congressman Huizenga (R-MI).

This year’s runner up was “You Need to Look Up” created by Zeeland West Student Reyna Lopez.

Zeeland East’s Olivia Reed finished third in the competition with “Just Two Sisters Bonding.”

A panel of local art and design professionals evaluated each entry and decided on the winning artwork.

