West Michigan Pet Expo happening this weekend

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — If you love animals and are looking for some fun this weekend then grab the whole family and head to the Deltaplex for the West Michigan Pet Expo.

The expo is happening all weekend and will feature fun activities for animal lovers as well as entertainment.

The Canine Stars Stunt Dog Show will be featured at the expo. The act was featured on America's Got Talent.

Tickets to the expo can be purchased on the Deltaplex website or by going to the Deltaplex Box Office. Admission is $12 for adults and $6 for children 12 and under. Children under 4 can get in for free.