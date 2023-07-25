West Michigan organizations awarded grants to expand access to care

LANSING, Mich. — Some community-based organizations in West Michigan have been awarded grants to expand access to care and address social determinants of health for uninsured individuals and underserved communities.

UnitedHealthcare announced Tuesday it awarded $1 million in Empowering Health grants to six organizations in Michigan.

UnitedHealthcare says the grants will help people experiencing challenges such as food access and nutrition, social isolation, and behavioral health issues, and support local health education efforts.

Community Action House in Holland and Zeeland were awarded $305,000 to purchase a vehicle and launch a new Food Club “Fresh Express” Mobile Market program to increase access to fresh produce, cooking demonstrations and other resources for neighbors without transportation and in rural areas.

Feeding America West Michigan will get $200,000 to support distributing nutritious food through mobile pantries and providing a nutrition education program, which includes nutrition educational resources, recipes and video food demonstrations at mobile food pantries throughout the northwest lower peninsula.

The American Heart Association Kalamazoo will get $115,000 to identify individuals who would benefit from nutrition education services and work alongside partners to expand nutrition education information, cooking classes and healthy food access.

The Boys & Girls Clubs of Southeastern Michigan will get $150,000 to expand mental health programming and services at clubs, including increasing behavioral health staff to oversee family support services and a preventive mental health curriculum, and to build out space for behavioral health offerings.

Ruth Ellis Center in Highland Park got $200,000 in grant money to support the art therapy program and key pieces of behavioral health programming for LGBTQIA+ youth and Foster Families Navigation & Resource Center in Bay City got $30,000 to host community events with foster parents and youth, promoting connection, resource sharing and behavioral health information.

“UnitedHealthcare is honored to support the important work these local organizations are doing to provide greater access to services for underserved communities in Michigan,” said Dennis Mouras, CEO, UnitedHealthcare Community Plan of Michigan. “Social and economic factors continue to have a significant impact on achieving and maintaining good health. These grants enable us to work closely with our community partners and to be there for what matters in addressing social determinants of health for their residents.”

UnitedHealthcare says identifying and addressing social determinants of health needs is a core aspect of how it serves its members.

