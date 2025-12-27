West Michigan offers family-friendly New Year's Eve celebrations across the region

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The countdown is underway in New York City for the annual New Year's Eve celebration in Times Square.

Friday morning, the giant seven-foot-tall 2026 numerals were officially installed and illuminated for the first time.

As New York and the rest of the world prepare to ring in the new year though, there are plenty of options for neighbors across West Michigan looking for somewhere to celebrate.

A family-friendly event is happening in downtown Grand Rapids at the Children's Museum during their "New Year's Early Eve Party" on December 30.

"I wish that we had this when my kids were young!" said Maggie Lancaster, the museum's CEO. "What we have found is families maybe want to have a little bit less stressful New Year's Eve ... so maybe they go out that night and leave the kids with friends or family and enjoy. So we do it the night before."

Their event goes from 5 to 8 p.m. and includes music and dancing, with snacks, and their ball drops at 7 p.m.



"We'll have all different kinds of things around the museum for them to make. So maybe sparkling wish wands or party hats or noise makers will have face painting going on. And what I was thinking about is, oh, that it's so nice for the next day they have all of these to use if they are celebrating them, you know, with their families on that night. So I really, really think it's a great idea to do it early and have the kids enjoy possibly two full days," Lancaster said.

Ticket prices vary and they say you should book now.

Other events are happening all around West Michigan, including:

Kent District Library has events at several branches called Countdown to Happy Noon Year. Their events page says, "We're giving kids an exciting way to ring in the new year with a countdown, noisemakers, crafts and fun -- at an hour that won't keep them up way past their bedtimes."

Downtown Allegan boasts Michigan's largest ball drop New Year's Eve night in an outdoor event. "The outdoor event features massive fire pits, food trucks, hot drinks, live music, a silent disco, ice skating rink, and a ball drop at the stroke of midnight."

Grand Haven will have fireworks with their ball drop in its social district downtown. "Ring in the New Year in downtown Grand Haven! Gather your friends and family for a festive evening at 9 PM at the corner of Harbor and Washington."

Downtown Cedar Springs hosts the third annual Cedar's New Year's Springing Eve Ball Drop on Main Street.

The 40th annual New Year's Eve Fest will take place in downtown Kalamazoo. "If you have never attended, New Year’s Fest is an all-ages performing arts festival that takes place on New Year's Eve in Downtown Kalamazoo. The event begins at 6:00 p.m. and runs until 12 a.m. to ring in the New Year. The event features bands, comedians, magicians, ventriloquists, jugglers, and even super heroes and princesses. And, to top it off at midnight there is a ball drop and fireworks."

Downtown Muskegon has a New Year's Eve ball drop and fireworks. "Enjoy music from DJs Q89, Top Notch, and 2HNDHANDSMOKE, a live performance by Flexadecibel, and local food vendors. Outdoor social district beverages will be available as friends and family gather for the countdown to midnight."

South Haven has a midnight beach ball drop and fireworks over the harbor. "Bundle up and hit the ice rink or enjoy live entertainment on the mainstage. When you need a break from the winter chill, stop by one of the designated warming stations for a cozy moment before heading back out to explore."

