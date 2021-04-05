West Michigan bakery opens shop in shipping container

SPARTA, MICH. — A bakery in West Michigan now has its first store front and it’s not in your typical building.

Sweets 4 Days Bakery and Creations went from working in their commercial kitchen in their home last year to now a shipping container.

The Village of Sparta popping up these shipping containers last year in hopes to spur economic development for new startups and small businesses.

At just 150 square feet. Owners Alesha Bout-Murphy and Passion Ganaway say it’s been the perfect amount of space and they’ve been packaging everything individually to keep it safe.

They had their grand opening about a week ago say their desserts have been flying out the door.

“I love it. Sparta has actually been wonderful helping us grow. Because we opened the bakery a year ago in the pandemic, we didn't think it was gonna take off and it did. And that's all because of the community,” says Co-Owner, Alesha Bout-Murphy.

Along with Sweets for Days Bakery and Creations, you can also check out Lemon and Lola Boutique, Hotbox Restaurant opening April 5th and then Wild Bee has their grand opening April 17th.