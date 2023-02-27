West MI tutoring service looking to add tutors for National Reading Month

(WXMI) — A West Michigan tutoring service is looking to add more tutors in an effort to address declining reading scores in the state.

SLD Read says Michigan is among the bottom 10 states when it comes to fourth-grade reading proficiency, citing data from the Education Trust – Midwest. Overall, they say one third of students aren’t reading at their grade levels.

We’re told students from low-income housing, students of color and students with disabilities were most impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Tutoring is the cornerstone of our mission,” says CEO Kristen Potts. “The majority of requests for services that we are seeing are for children age 6–11, a pivotal point in a student’s educational experience. Currently, we have nearly 100 children on a waiting list; we simply do not have enough tutors to meet the need.”

New tutors are scheduled to be trained in March.

Visit SLD Read’s website for more on how to become a tutor.

