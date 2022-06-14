Weekly kids' activities returning to Holland Farmers Market starting on June 15

HOLLAND, Mich. — Weekly kids' activities will be returning to the Holland Farmers Market this year. The activities will be available starting on Wednesday, June 15.

Every week, kids are invited to the Market Story Time, which is hosted by the Herrick District Library. The story time will begin at 9:30 a.m. It will be followed by an activity that is led by a local community partner. They will be available from 10 a.m.-11:30 a.m. in the northwest parking lot outside of the Holland Civic Center. The activities are free to attend, however a parent or guardian must be available the entire time to supervise their children.

Kids will also be able to receive a Kids Produce Program coupon from the AlignWell Chiropractic stall. The coupon is valued at $1.00 and can be used at any participating vendor’s stall to purchase fresh fruits or vegetables.

The lineup of activities can be found below:



June 15: AlignWell Chiropractic: Why Align Your Spine?

June 22: ExploreHope: Make Your Own Natural Paints

June 29: CDS Lakeshore Head Start: Fruit and Veggie Stamps

July 6: Holland Museum: Invent a Harvesting Device

July 13: Ed and Nancy Henenburg Children’s Advocacy Center: Your Body Belongs to You!

July 20: Ottawa County Agriculture in the Classroom

July 27: Community Action House: Eat Healthy and Have Fun

August 3: Spectrum Health Zeeland Community Hospital: Fit and Healthy Families

August 10: Ottawa County Agriculture in the Classroom: Market Scavenger Hunt

August 17: Holland Recreation: Get Moving!

A video message from the Holland Farmers Market’s community outreach partner AlignWell Chiropractic can be watched below:

