Weekend events: November 18-19

All weekend long :

The traditional European Christmas markets have finally made their way to West Michigan! Saturday marked the start of the the inaugural weekend for the downtown market's first-ever Christkindlmarkt. While parents get a taste for the traditional hot mulled wine, kids have the chance to meet Santa make some memorable holiday arts and crafts.

Here's where you can find more information on the event

The market is open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday 10 a.m. and to 7 p.m. on Sunday, but if you can't make it out this weekend, it's back open starting Wednesday.

It’s a holiday shopping extravaganza for the 31st annual Christmas through Lowell. This free event runs all weekend with more than 350 vendors spread out over 68 homes, area churches and local businesses. Find hand made treasures, jewelry, Christmas décor, folk and fine art, antiques, home made bags, rugs and much more. Pick up a guidebook on their website, at the chamber or any of the stops along the route.

Saturday:

It’s parade day around West Michigan! The 2023 Gentex Grand Rapids Santa Parade rolls out at 10:00 starting at Lyon and Monroe. At 11:00 there’s a post-parade party for families in the parking lot of the First United Methodist Church. With the Grand Rapids Children Museum and Family Promise of West Michigan bringing all the fun, including a stop by Santa.

In Kalamazoo, the maple hill holiday parade starts at 11:00 – at Lowell and Portage streets. After the parade, enjoy food, games, hot chocolate, a visit with Mr. and Mrs. Claus, and more.

Also in Kalamazoo, The Nutcracker takes the stage at Miller auditorium. The ballet arts ensemble is teaming up with the Kalamazoo symphony orchestra to present the Tchaikovsky classic complete with extravagant costumes and larger than life sets. There are shows at 2:00 and 7:00 tickets range from $5-$55. You can find out more on the Kalamazoo Symphony's website.

Experience the magic that is downtown Holland during the holiday season. More than 60 shops and restaurants will be a part of the Holiday Open House on Saturday night from 5 p.m. - 8 p.m.. There's set to be special promotions, refreshments, gift wrapping, discounts and giveaways. Santa will be there, along with carolers, reindeer, roasted chestnuts and a free trolley.

It’s one of just four chances this season to catch the Grand Rapids Gold at home on a Saturday night. This week, they take on the Detroit Piston’s affiliate the Motor City Cruise at 7:00. Bring thank you cards to send to troops serving overseas and be entered to win tickets to Trans-Siberian Orchestra and an overnight hotel stay. Tickets start at $14.

Sunday:

Over in Muskegon, families have the chance to see an iconic video game character come to the big screen at the Frauenthal Theater. It's showing the movie "Sonic the Hedgehog" at 3 p.m.; no charge, no tickets The movie's total run time is 99 minutes and is rated PG. Seating is first-come-first-serve.

Sunday is the last day of the season for the John Ball Zoo before the animals head into hibernation. Here's a recap of what the zoo added this past season: pygmy hippos... White storks, and black swans were all added to the roster. Plus, red panda cubs and an eastern mountain bongo were born at the zoo. During the winter, the zoo is open for behind the scenes experiences and private guided tours. For Sunday, all tickets are 50 percent off. John Ball Zoo reopens on March 22.

