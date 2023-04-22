Weekend events in West Michigan

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — It may end up being a cold weekend but there's still a lot to do around West Michigan.

The West Michigan Potters Guild Spring Show is happening today. It'll feature work from pottery and sculpture artists from Southwest Michigan.

You can also meet the artists and purchase their work if you'd like.

It's happening at the St. Nicholas Cultural Center in Grand Rapids Saturday from 9-4 p.m.

Robinette's is hosting a Lunch, Wine and Fashion Show event.

There will be wine tasting, discounts at the gift barn and more.

It may take place outside so it'd be a good idea to dress for the temperatures and prepare for a bit of rain.

The fun starts at noon. Tickets are limited.

The Grand Rapids Ballet will close out its season with two weekends of shows. The first show is happening this weekend and its called Ballet and Broadway.

It features works from the Choreographer of Hamilton.

There's a family matinee Saturday afternoon followed by a regular performance at 7:30 Saturday night.

A Community Clean Up is happening in Wyoming on Saturday.

Wyoming residents will be able to drop off any unwanted items, scrap items and more at little or no cost.

You're asked to bring Proof of Residency. It's happening between 8-1:30 p.m.

It's the first day of the Ziegler Kalamazoo Marathon. There are several events planned including the PNC Kids 1K Saturday morning in Kalamazoo and Portage.

It's free to participate in and it's not too late to register. It all starts at 10 a.m.