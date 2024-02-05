'We still don't know': No answers 43 years after Deanie Peters went missing

ADA, Mich. — Exactly 43 years ago Monday a teenager walked away from a wrestling meet happening at Forest Hills Central Middle School and has not been seen since.

Deanie Peters, just 14 at the time of her disappearance, was at the school to support her brother, William Peters.

At some point, the teen told her mother that she needed to use the restroom. She got up, walked away, and vanished.

That was February 5, 1981.

In the 43 years since, her family has cycled through the process of losing a loved one over and over.

“Today just kind of comes and goes for me, but the thought is always on my mind on this day,” her brother William Peters told FOX 17 Monday.

“The more we get away from this, the years go, the harder it will be to bring anything.”

Nobody has ever been arrested for Deanie's disappearance.

In July 2021 though, a now 64-year-old man was arrested for perjury in the connection to the ongoing investigation.

Cathy Pyle, Deanie's half-sister who now lives in California, told FOX 17 that she had a hard time even comprehending the idea that someone might face justice all these years later.

“I thought with him being arrested things would move quicker, we'd get answers,” she recalled Monday.

“It was a sense of renewed hope that justice would be served, that we would find out the story.”

On July 2, 2021, James Douglas Frisbie was charged with perjury during the course of an investigative subpoena.

"James Frisbie made false statements while under oath pursuant to that subpoena issued to investigate a cold case homicide. He made false statements regarding information, knowledge, and/or his prior involvement in the investigation, including but not limited to statements he made to law enforcement and others about possible suspects and or witnesses," a court document reads.

"James Frisbie also willfully impeded and interfered with other witnesses by instructing them to not bring their phone to scheduled investigative subpoenas. Two of those witnesses did not bring their cellular device because of those instructions. One of those witnesses also provided false statements about his cellular phone while under oath, but later changed his statement to avoid perjury."

Documents filed in perjury case against Frisbie outline the allegedly conflicting statements made over the years.

It details Frisbie allegedly telling detectives in 2000 that he "didn't know anything about the Deanie Peters case".

By 2002, he reportedly told a detective he had been hearing rumors about the dissapearance, advising he heard she had been murdered. Investigators claim he went so far as to provide a possible burial location.

"I would be lying if i said it didn't bother me, but I hope things come out of this that help everyone for the better," William Peters said.

In 2008, Frisbie allegedly shared the names of five men he thought could be responsible with detectives, some of them prosecutors say are former acquaintances.

The documents goes on to claim that Frisbie told multiple people over the years he believed a former employee at the sign shop he ran was responsible for the young girl’s disappearance. That name was one of the people he allegedly provided to authorities in 2008.

Frisbie's perjury case is still moving through the court system, he has never been convicted on anything related to the investigation.

His defense attorneys have filed motions asking the court to dismiss the charge, but so far to no avail.

Deanie's brother William remains hopeful that they will one day get answers.

"It is nice to know the community is not giving up, law enforcement is not giving up," William said Monday.

"It still seems to be important to the people who know."

