'You never have to say I'm sorry': Grand opening of We Rock the Spectrum

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — We Rock the Spectrum had its grand opening on Saturday, making this Grand Rapids location the first sensory gym in West Michigan.

Autumn Wilson, owner of We Rock the Spectrum, said, “We are an all inclusive sensory gym for kids of all abilities."

Wilson started We Rock the Spectrum for her daughter, who was diagnosed with autism at the age of two.

“We’ve had issues taking her in public places, playing at a playground where there's no fence, or taking her to a jump park or other indoor play area where she gets lost easy," Wilson explained.

So, the motto of We Rock the Spectrum is "Finally a place where you never have to say I'm sorry." Wilson said, "We felt that we did that a lot, which is what sold me on the branding and the franchise itself.”

Mother Nia Wolfe, who brought her kids to the grand opening, said, “To have somewhere that you don't have to say sorry for your child being your child and just being able to interact with other parents that have children that are on the spectrum is amazing.”

We Rock the Spectrum has a zip line, a trampoline, slides, swings, an arts and crafts area, and a calming room.

Upon enter, each child is required to have a parent/caregiver watching them.

Tickets are $17 for one child, but for siblings, there is a $2 discount. The parent/caregiver for each child does not have to pay for a ticket.

We Rock the Spectrum is open seven days a week, Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

