'We just want to find Ray': Search teams back out Thursday to find missing 69-year-old Wyoming man

WYOMING, Mich. — Police and search teams were back out on the ground Thursday looking for a 69-year-old Wyoming man whose family hasn't seen him since the morning of November 21.

Raymond Tarasiewicz was last seen at his home on Steff Court in Wyoming around 7:30 a.m. by a family member.

A neighbor reportedly saw him later that morning in their driveway.

Amanda McCarty, Tarasiewicz's daughter, says her father often walked to a nearby Speedway or Shell gas station for snacks, so it’s possible he was heading in the direction of 36th Street and Burlingame Avenue, or 28th Street and Wyoming Avenue.

Investigators with the Wyoming Department of Public Safety have since found surveillance video from a Shell gas station at Clyde Park and 44th St., which may show Tarasiewicz on the morning he went missing.

Scripps Surveillance image from gas station near Clyde Park and 44th St. (November 21, 2022)

He is about six-foot-two and roughly 225 pounds, with white hair and a white beard.

Family says he has signs of early dementia.

"We've done some extensive searching for him. This is the second or third time we've been down here in this particular area," Lt. Rory Allen told FOX 17 Thursday, as they focused their efforts in portions of Buck Creek Park in Wyoming. "The park here is pretty rural for the most part. It's just wooded and there's a creek, and so the terrain itself can make a search a little more difficult."

Police are asking anyone who may live or own a business in the area to check their doorbell or surveillance cameras, to see if anyone matching Ray's description walked past between November 21 and now.

Any sightings after 7:30 a.m. could be helpful in locating him.

"Our investigators have been checking a lot of the local businesses, residences, with doorbell cameras, security systems, trying to find any kind of footage of him that would give us an indication of where he might have gone to," Lt. Allen added.

If you see anyone whom you think might be Ray, immediately contact the Wyoming Department of Public Safety at (616) 774-2345, or you can leave an anonymous tip through Silent Observer at 1 (866) 774-2345.

Scripps/ Google Earth Location of Raymond Tarasiewicz's home with nearby woods and body of water



Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube