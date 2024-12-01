'We have the best loyal customers': 80-year-old owner celebrates small business Saturday

HOLLAND, Mich. — It's small business Saturday, which means it's an opportunity to support West Michigan organizations like Pat's European Fresh Flower Market.

The blossoming flower market has become the success that it is today, in large part, because of Pat Johns. Pat is now 80 years old, and has owned the store since 2008.

“When I was ready to semi-retire, I started my own business,” Pat said.

Over the last 16 years, Pat's customer's have become more like family. “We have the best loyal customers, we really do,” Pat said.

Tammi Vanhuis, Pat's daughter and co-owner of the flower market, says Pat is the hardest working woman she knows. “I hear a lot of people coming in saying I'm just like my mom," Tammi said. "And I love that. I'm so proud of that.”

Pat's Flower Market has doubled their business since last year, but other small businesses aren't always as lucky.

“We’re hearing data suggesting that consumers are expecting to spend almost $200 less at small businesses this year than they have in the past,” Jodi Owczarski, President of the Michigan West Coast Chamber of Commerce said.

Jodi stresses the importance of shopping at your local small businesses, and in turn, explains the concept of West Coast Cash. “West Coast Cash is a local currency program that we offer that supports 111 different small businesses here in our community,” Jodi said.

Jodi says over $3 million has been purchased locally through their West Coast Cash program, with over $700,000 currently in circulation. This keeps the dollars local, because as Jodi says, small businesses like Pat's are the backbone of the economy.

Pat's Flower Market will live on through her family, and as Pat says, will be "...a special place for people to know you can come to fulfill happy times and sad times, and we're here to do both.”

Pat's Flower Market is open six days a week, Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

