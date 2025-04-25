Allendale voters set to vote on $88 million school bond proposal

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — Allendale Public Schools is trying again with its bond proposal in this May election.

The school district superintendent explained that $88 million would go to upgrades like security, extensions to current buildings, and the addition of a new multi-purpose facility.

"You can't do major capital projects from the general fund. We just don't get enough money from the state," Allendale Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Garth Cooper said.

ALLENDALE PUBLIC SCHOOLS

Allendale Public Schools is proposing several capital improvement projects across the district.

"The requests we're making are going to last for decades," the superintendent said.

Superintendent Garth Cooper laid out a few of the planned projects if the proposal passes, including a multi-purpose field house, a robotics STEM center, and additions to current buildings like the early childhood center.

ALLENDALE PUBLIC SCHOOLS

"There are so many pieces, whether it's the field house, the robotics room, the Fine Arts Center, renovations, those type of things that will enhance our community and make this a better place for the people of Allendale," Cooper said.

Cooper explained that some other upgrades include making the cafeteria larger, adding several new classrooms, ten tennis/pickleball courts, a turf football field, and new and/or renovated baseball and softball fields.

"We don't want a program that's just good enough for just this many kids. We want to have programs, facilities, and resources that draw in more kids and create more opportunities for our students," Cooper added.

The superintendent added that the new multi-purpose field house will be open to the public from 7-9 am on weekdays. He says the facility will be a standalone building allowing access for the public.

ALLENDALE PUBLIC SCHOOLS

Cooper explains this won't raise taxes, and the millage rate would stay the same. However, the millage would extend several more years after the 2033 end date if the bond passes.

"Any of those big things, really takes a bond, because that's the financial system that the state of Michigan has set up right now," Cooper added.

FOX 17

Allendale voters will have a chance to weigh in on May 6.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube