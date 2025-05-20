'We all stick together': Longtime neighbors repair their homes following severe storms

NORTON SHORES, Mich. — Thousands of Muskegon County residents found downed trees and power lines in their yards following Thursday night's severe storms. Dozens of properties across the county experienced damage, with Consumers Energy reporting thousands of customers without power throughout Friday.

In Norton Shores, residents are coming together to help each other recover from the damage left behind by the storms that hit the area last week, like longtime neighbors Paul Chmelar and Mike Brooks. The two have lived on the same block for over three decades.

"It was pretty noisy, a lot of banging, just imagining what it was going to look like after the storm," said Chmelar while recalling the storms. "But I must say, it could have been worse."

"We all stick together," adds Brooks. "Everybody knows everybody, and we all do what we gotta do to make it work."

The storm caused significant damage to trees on both properties, which resulted in Chmelar's power line being torn down, and a power outage for all of his surrounding neighbors through the weekend.

"It took half of this tree out, hit the house. I got three or four trees, big maples," Brooks explained while giving me a tour of his yard. "They were here when I moved in. I've been here 35 years, and they're leaning over the power lines right now.”

Both Chmelar and Brooks acknowledge they were fortunate compared to others in the area who experienced more severe damage. "I would say everything was kind of, considering the circumstances, everything was running pretty good," Chmelar said.

After 35 years living on the same block, these neighbors continue to support each other, even in the storms.

"You know, nobody's getting out alive. We're all going out, down together," Brooks said. "So you might as well work it out together."

