Wayne County's Sheriff's Office is looking to fill 150 job positions

DETROIT, MI (WXYZ) — The worker shortage is impacting industries everywhere, including local sheriff departments in the Metro Detroit area. According to Wayne County Sheriff Raphael Washington, getting applicants interested in law enforcement has been a challenge.

"It's not even so much as qualified applicants, its applicants, period," he said.

The Wayne County Sheriff's Office is looking to fill 150 positions and are holding a job fair on June 21 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at SER Metro-Detroit, Jobs for Progress, Inc. in Detroit. Their goal, to fill every single one of those positions. But Washington is concerned about whether or not people will show up. Nonetheless, he's determined to stick with it.

"We have to show them and tell them how it is a noble profession," he said. "If they're thinking about it they should pursue."

The sheriff's office is even considering offering incentives for employees who bring in workers and applicants who apply.

"I'm just hopeful as things open up and unemployment goes away, that people will become interested in law enforcement and do what we did, which is start at a young age and make it a career," Washington said.