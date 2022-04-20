Wayland's MRCC Skilled Training Center hosting career fair for jobs in construction

WAYLAND, Mich. — The Michigan Regional Council of Carpenters and Millwrights has announced that it will be hosting a career fair at Wayland’s MRCC Skilled Training Center. The fair will take place on Thursday, April 21.

The career fair will focus on construction jobs that students can get right out of high school. Apprentices will get hands-on experience, using methods and tools in the construction industry. The fair is part of an effort to fill more jobs in Michigan’s skilled trades industry.

More than 30 area contractors will be at the career fair who are looking to hire. Applicants interested in the fair only need a high school diploma or a GED.

The career fair will run from 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Walk-ins will also be available from 8 a.m.-10 a.m.

