Wayland man, Grand Rapids woman plead guilty to human trafficking

LANSING, Mich. — A Wayland man and a Grand Rapids woman pleaded guilty to human trafficking.

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced Tuesday that 52-year-old Robert Henry Grigsby and 40-year-old Vanessa Anne Phillips each pleaded guilty to one count of human trafficking, forced labor resulting in commercial sexual activity.

Wayland Police began their investigation into the matter in October 2018, which ended in the discovery of evidence of illegal actives relating to trafficking and commercial sexual activity.

The two were accused of conducting a criminal enterprise comprised of prostitution and sex trafficking of numerous women in Grigsby's home in Wayland, and other locations throughout the greater Grand Rapids area.

Monday, Grigsby was sentenced to 57 months to 15 years in prison. Nessel says the judge imposed the maximum term when sentencing Grigsby.

According to the attorney general’s office, Phillips is scheduled to be sentenced on March 28.

“Our partnerships with local law enforcement agencies like the Wayland Police Department make it possible to pursue these predators wherever they are operating in Michigan,” Nessel said. “My office will continue to investigate and hold accountable anyone who tries to exploit vulnerable individuals for profit.”

