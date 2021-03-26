Wayland man, Grand Rapids woman arraigned on human trafficking charges

LANSING, Mich. — Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced the arraignment of two individuals accused of human trafficking, according to the Wayland Police Department.

We’re told 51-year-old Robert Henry Grigsby of Wayland and 39-year-old Vanessa Anne Phillips of Grand Rapids allegedly ran a criminal operation that resulted in the sex trafficking and prostitution of a multitude of women.

Grigsby and Phillips were both charged with sex trafficking, conspiracy to conduct a criminal enterprise, and accepting earnings for prostitution, according to Wayland Police, who add Grigsby was also charged with two counts of transportation for prostitution.

“Those who seek to exploit vulnerable individuals are willing to set up shop anywhere,” says Nessel. “Our partnerships with local law enforcement agencies like the Wayland Police Department make it possible to pursue these predators wherever they are operating in Michigan.”

We’re told Wayland Police began their investigation into the matter in October 2018, which ended in the discovery of evidence of illegal actives relating to trafficking and commercial sexual activity.

Chief Mark Garnsey says it's crucial to report suspicious activity, adding sex trafficking can happen anywhere.

"If you think there's something suspicious going on, it's not reading out your neighbor," says Garnsey. "You're saving people's lives."

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube