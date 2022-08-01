Watch Now: President Biden addressing nation after drone strike that killed al-Qaida leader
President Joe Biden is addressing the country over a CIA drone strike that killed al-Qaida leader Ayman al-Zawahri. The news was announced on Monday.
You can watch Biden’s speech below:
