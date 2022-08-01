Watch Now
Watch Now: President Biden addressing nation after drone strike that killed al-Qaida leader

Carolyn Kaster/AP
President Joe Biden pauses as he speaks at the Chase Center in Wilmington, Del., Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
Posted at 7:37 PM, Aug 01, 2022
President Joe Biden is addressing the country over a CIA drone strike that killed al-Qaida leader Ayman al-Zawahri. The news was announced on Monday.

You can watch Biden’s speech below:

