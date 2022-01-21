Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

WATCH: Meat Leaf told FOX 17 what he wanted to be remembered for in 2007 interview

items.[0].image.alt
FOX 17
Meat Loaf.png
Posted at 2:10 PM, Jan 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-21 14:10:55-05

Meat Loaf, the rock superstar loved by millions for his “Bat Out of Hell” album, died Thursday night at the age of 74.

A family statement on his official Facebook page says the singer born Marvin Lee Aday died Thursday night.

In 2007, FOX 17’s Emily Richett interviewed the rock star and asked him what he wanted to be most remembered for.

“I’ve always said that I want on my tombstone ‘I was always sick’,” Meat Loaf joked.

He also shared the greatest lesson he had learned in life so far.

Watch the interview with Meat Loaf from 2007 below.


Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Morning-News-local_promo_480x630.png

Morning News